Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Shake Shack worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $2,654,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $255,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $286,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK opened at $73.31 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -146.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

