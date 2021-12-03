Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WPP were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $71.05 on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

