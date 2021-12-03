Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,089,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 182,759 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,916,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,945,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.91 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.