Wells Fargo & Company Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $180.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Shares of DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.98. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

