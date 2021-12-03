Wes Cummins Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $176,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

Shares of VPG opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $479.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

