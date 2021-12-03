Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFCF opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Where Food Comes From has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFCF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

