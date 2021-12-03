Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in November

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

WLL opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

