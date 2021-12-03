WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 9,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 856,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $904.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.78. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

