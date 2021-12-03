WOO Network (WOO) One Day Volume Tops $28.77 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. WOO Network has a total market cap of $511.30 million and approximately $28.77 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00237879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,373,745 coins and its circulating supply is 569,800,079 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.