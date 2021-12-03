Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $102.61

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.61 and last traded at $102.75, with a volume of 11921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Woodward by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Woodward by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

