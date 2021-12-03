Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $102.61

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.61 and last traded at $102.75, with a volume of 11921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.
WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Woodward by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Woodward by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Woodward Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWD)
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
