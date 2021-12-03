Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Columbus Point LLP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

WDAY opened at $266.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.85. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,481.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $664,151.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,313 shares of company stock valued at $86,775,098. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

