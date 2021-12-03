WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of WW stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 889,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,752. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. WW International has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. WW International’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

