WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 6.2%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.43. 2,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,609,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

WW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. WW International’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in WW International by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

