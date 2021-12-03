Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $80.16 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

