Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $19.67 EPS

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $14.19 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Several research firms recently commented on XLO. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

