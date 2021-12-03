XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.09. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,718 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 16.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

