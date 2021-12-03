XTRABYTES Price Reaches $0.0006 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $241,977.30 and approximately $9.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00120616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00192463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.86 or 0.07986582 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.