Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.52.

AUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.89 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

