Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 69,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,275 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $9.43.
The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Several research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.
About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
