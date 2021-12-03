Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 69,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,275 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $9.43.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

