Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Youdao by 367.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Youdao by 240.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 141,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Youdao by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after buying an additional 799,979 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAO stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 759,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Youdao has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

