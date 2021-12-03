YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 4,477,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 56.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

