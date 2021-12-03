YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.11. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 34,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.