YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 7.8%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 81,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,926,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

