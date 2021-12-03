Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $41,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,131. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

