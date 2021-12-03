Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 571,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,639. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

