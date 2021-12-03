Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVR Energy.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CVI traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 571,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,639. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
