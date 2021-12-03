Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post sales of $29.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $24.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $114.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.97 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.06 million, with estimates ranging from $113.85 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

GMRE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $1,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

