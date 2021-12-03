Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Equities analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report sales of $750,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $33.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $33.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of FIXX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 338,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,579. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $257.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

