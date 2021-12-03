Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.04). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million.

Several research firms recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

IDYA stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $866.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $111,275. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 561.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 72,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

