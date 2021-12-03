Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have weighed in on KTRA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,905. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

