Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $879.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post sales of $879.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $823.02 million to $969.97 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $814.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

Shares of TTWO opened at $161.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.09. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $57,969,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

