Zacks: Analysts Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report $7.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 million and the highest is $8.30 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 43,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.15. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.