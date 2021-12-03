Zacks: Analysts Expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to Post $0.25 EPS

Brokerages predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 822,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,832. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $472.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

