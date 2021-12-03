Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

