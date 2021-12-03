Zacks: Analysts Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 207,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,927. The company has a market cap of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.72. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

