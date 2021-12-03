Zacks: Analysts Expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will report $49.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $189.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.90 million, with estimates ranging from $320.30 million to $344.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

S traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,841. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.