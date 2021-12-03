Zacks: Analysts Expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will report $49.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $189.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.90 million, with estimates ranging from $320.30 million to $344.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
S traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,841. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
