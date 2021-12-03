Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Triumph Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after buying an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,316,000 after buying an additional 443,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 570,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

