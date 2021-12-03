Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYGR. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

VYGR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 490,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,506. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

