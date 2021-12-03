Zacks: Analysts Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $720.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.20 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $620.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 25,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

