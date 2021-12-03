Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXR shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 55,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $221.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.47. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.56.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

