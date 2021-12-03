Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

