Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,748 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,109,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 5,402,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,752. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.68.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

