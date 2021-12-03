Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.
SEEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.
NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 5,402,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,752. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.68.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
