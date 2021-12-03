Zacks: Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. 91,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,110. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.