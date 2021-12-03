Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.85 Million

Brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report $31.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.20 million. AxoGen posted sales of $32.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $127.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $128.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after buying an additional 157,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 103.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after buying an additional 636,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 531,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 556,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,108. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $397.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

