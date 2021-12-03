Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.12). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 567,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,450. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

