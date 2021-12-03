Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960,202 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

