Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBOT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $457,000.

NYSE RBOT traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,064. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 61.49.

