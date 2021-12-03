Zacks Investment Research Comments on SQZ Biotechnologies’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 193.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

