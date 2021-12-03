Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Hold

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CPK traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $137.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

