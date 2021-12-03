Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after acquiring an additional 929,599 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 349,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

