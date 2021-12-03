Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.